Students in South Korea are studying for a difficult exam.

More than half a million students sat the grueling, high-stakes national university admission exam in South Korea on Thursday, with authorities taking exceptional precautions to minimize distractions.

The nine-hour exam is important not only for getting into top universities, but also for social advancement, lucrative employment, and even marriage prospects.

The huge strain on pupils in South Korea’s ultra-competitive education system has been blamed for the world’s highest rates of teen depression and suicide.

One parent was eager to relieve stress in the run-up to the “Suneung” exam in 2021.

“I simply want to tell my daughter that I’m proud of her for working so hard up to this point,” Koh Min-soon, the mother of a test-taker, told AFP on Wednesday.

Covid-19 has increased the pressure on students, parents, and educational officials since last year.

In the two weeks preceding up to the exam, all classes went online for exam takers, and students and their families were advised to stay at home as much as possible.

According to the education ministry, more than 509,000 kids will take the test this year.

Some test-takers arrived at the Ewha Girls’ Foreign Language High School in central Seoul holding hands with their visibly worried parents.

Some people were spotted praying at the school gate, while others took photographs with friends and family.

Students were compelled to wear face masks throughout the exam, which began at 8:40 a.m.

In the days leading up to the exam, South Korea saw a spike in cases, reporting roughly 3,300 illnesses on Thursday, its highest day case total ever.

Students who arrived for the test were screened, and those who showed signs of Covid had to take it in a different area.

Despite recently testing positive for the coronavirus, about 70 pupils will take the exam at medical facilities with specially prepared tables and chairs.

The exam’s national importance is reflected in the exceptional precautions taken by South Korean officials to ensure that test takers are not disturbed.

To help reduce traffic and ensure students arrive on time for the exam, government agencies, banks, and the stock market will open an hour later than usual.

During an English listening test, all take-offs and landings at the country’s airports are halted for 35 minutes. All planes in the sky must maintain a minimum altitude of 3,000 meters. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.