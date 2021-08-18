Students from Hong Kong have been arrested for allegedly advocating terrorism.

Police claimed they detained four student leaders from Hong Kong’s leading university on Wednesday for “advocating terrorism.”

According to senior superintendent Steve Li of the city’s national security police section, the arrests were prompted by a controversial student union statement following a lone wolf attack on a police officer last month.

He informed reporters, “Four individuals aged 18 to 20 were arrested today; they are members of the student union and the student union council.”

On July 1, a man stabbed and wounded a police officer in a popular shopping district before killing himself in an act of “domestic terrorism,” according to authorities.

The University of Hong Kong’s (HKU) student union issued a statement shortly after, expressing “deep regret” at the attacker’s death and gratitude for his “sacrifice.”

Even when the union reversed the statement and apologized for its wording, it became a big source of controversy.

Li told reporters on Wednesday that the film “beautified, rationalized, glorified terrorism and an indiscriminate strike, and encouraged suicidal acts.”

Police raided the union’s offices, the school TV station, and the undergraduate office last month.

The union’s council members were also barred from entering HKU.

Advocating for terrorism is punishable by up to ten years in prison under Hong Kong’s national security law.

Beijing enacted the rule on the city last year in reaction to massive and often deadly democratic protests two years ago, and it has quickly criminalized much dissent.

Subversion, secession, terrorism, and coordination with foreign forces are all covered.

More than 130 people have been imprisoned under the law, including numerous democracy activists, the majority on charges of secession or subversion for expressing their political opinions.

Terrorism charges are more uncommon.

The security law has been combined with an official drive to rid Hong Kong of any “unpatriotic” elements.

More than 30 professional and political organizations have disbanded in the last year as a result of government investigations.

The 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund, which was founded to support democratic demonstrators, was the latest to declare its closure on Wednesday.

The organisation was singled out by pro-Beijing media as a “fundraising tool for riots” that needed to be “eliminated.”