Students at an American university in Kabul told the US that the Taliban had given them names.

According to The New York Times, students and alumni of the American University of Afghanistan (AUAF) in Kabul were horrified after learning that the US had handed their identities to the Taliban.

On Sunday, hundreds of present and former students, their relatives, and staff gathered at a safe house before boarding buses to Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

After seven hours of waiting for approval, they were told that the airport gates posed a security concern and that civilian evacuations would be suspended on Monday, the eve of the deadline for US soldiers to leave Afghanistan following the Taliban’s takeover.

According to the New York Times, the university administration informed students in an email on Sunday afternoon that “the senior command at HKIA in the airport has announced there will be no more rescue flights.”

The 600 or so students and family who received the email were instructed to return to their homes. It also caused concern because it stated that the US military had supplied their names and passport information to Taliban defending airport checks, as per policy, according to the university’s president, Dr. Ian Bickford.

Hosay, a 24-year-old sophomore, adding, “We are all afraid, there is no evacuation, there is no getting out.”

According to the New York Times, the AUAF was one of the first targets for the Taliban when they marched into Kabul earlier this month.

While the Taliban were on the outskirts of Kabul on August 14, the university was shut down, and Bickford and other international workers evacuated to Qatar that evening.

According to the New York Times, Bickford is working with the US State Department to evacuate approximately 1,200 present and former pupils. He did say, though, that the terror attack at Kabul airport on Thursday, which killed at least 160 Afghans and 13 US troops, had hampered the endeavor.

We reached out to Bickford and the State Department for comment.

On Sunday, the department issued a statement signed by more than a hundred countries, as well as NATO and the European Union, claiming that the Taliban had given them “assurances” that anyone with travel credentials would be permitted to leave Afghanistan after the evacuation ended.

In the last two weeks, thousands of Afghans have been evacuated out of the country. This is a condensed version of the information.