Students and alumni in Hong Kong mourn the loss of the Tiananmen Square statues on campus.

On Friday, Hong Kong university students and graduates paid sombre homage to two campus sculptures commemorating Beijing’s 1989 crackdown of Tiananmen Square democracy protestors, which were taken down overnight as authorities continue to destroy all remaining memorials to the historic event.

The removals follow the removal of a well-known monument commemorating the brutal crackdown by Hong Kong’s oldest university, which sparked outrage from activists and dissident artists in the city and overseas.

Hong Kong used to be the only place in China where mass commemoration of Tiananmen Square was tolerated, and the commemorative monuments — which can be found in several of the city’s major universities — were a clear reminder of the territory’s liberties.

However, since massive and often deadly democracy rallies two years ago, Beijing has set out to remake Hong Kong in its own image, enacting a broad national security statute to quell dissent.

The “Goddess of Democracy” was taken from the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) campus before daybreak on Friday.

The six-metre (21-foot) sculpture was a powerful symbol of Hong Kong’s democratic campaign, as it was a duplicate of the massive statue created in Tiananmen Square by students.

Lingnan University in Hong Kong demolished a relief sculpture and painted over a wall with an image of the Goddess of Democracy about the same period.

CUHK students and alumni lighted candles and left flowers at the statue’s old location on Christmas Eve, an expression of sadness that has become rare in Hong Kong, where public gatherings are strictly policed.

“Shame on CUHK” and “Missing: have you seen her?” were also displayed on signs, while Tiananmen memorial songs played from a nearby loudspeaker.

When the statue was transferred to the campus in 2010, Eric Lai, the president of CUHK’s student union, told AFP he was sorry but not surprised.

“What transpired on university campuses these days is a microcosm of Hong Kong society,” said Lai, now a Georgetown Law School scholar.

“The government no longer tolerates the foundations of free expression, variety, and opposing viewpoints.”

Lai claims that school administration opposed to the statue’s placement at the time, but that it was not removed for fear of public response.

In October, the CUHK student union, which had played a key part in Hong Kong’s 50-year democracy fight, collapsed.

After an internal review, CUHK reported the “unauthorised statue” had been removed, and the entities responsible for moving it to campus were no longer operational.

A. The Washington Newsday Brief News at Lingnan University.