Strikes on Yemen’s largest airbase resulted in the deaths of 30 loyalists.

At least 30 pro-government troops were killed and scores more were injured in strikes on Yemen’s largest airbase on Sunday, according to medical and loyalist sources who blamed the attack on Iran-backed Huthi rebels.

The strikes targeted the Al-Anad airbase, which is located 60 kilometers (40 miles) north of Yemen’s second city, Aden, in the country’s south.

Until March 2014, when it was taken by Huthi rebels, the airbase served as the headquarters for US troops overseeing a long-running drone operation against Al-Qaeda.

The strikes on the airbase in the government-held southern province of Lahij resulted in “more than 30 deaths and at least 56 injuries,” according to armed forces spokesman Mohammed al-Naqib.

Hundreds of people gathered in front of the Lahij hospital, as one ambulance after another was rolling up to drop off casualties, according to video footage from the site.

According to a hospital spokesperson, all hands are on deck.

“We have summoned the entire team, including surgeons and nurses,” Mohsen Murshid told AFP.

“We also know there are bodies still buried beneath the rubble.”

In an earlier statement, Naqib accused Yemen’s Shiite Huthi rebels of attacking the complex with missiles and drone strikes.

The rebels remained silent for the time being.

The death toll had risen from seven earlier in the day, according to a military physician.

Yemen’s internationally recognized government, which is backed by a Saudi-led military coalition, has been at odds with the Huthis since the insurgents took control of the capital, Sanaa, in 2014.

In 2019, the Huthis claimed to have launched a drone strike on Al-Anad during a military parade, killing at least six loyalists, including a high-ranking intelligence official, according to medics and government sources.

In the attack, eleven individuals were injured, including Yemen’s deputy chief of staff, Major General Saleh al-Zandani, who eventually died from his injuries.

In August 2015, government forces reclaimed Al-Anad as they recovered territory from rebels across the south with the help of a Saudi-led coalition.

The attack on Sunday was one of the bloodiest since Aden airport was rocked by blasts targeting cabinet officials in December 2020.

At the time, explosives killed at least 26 people, including three members of the International Committee of the Red Cross and a journalist, as ministers disembarked from a plane in the southern city.

The Yemeni conflict has killed tens of thousands of lives and displaced millions, leading to what the UN refers to as a humanitarian crisis.