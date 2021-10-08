Strange items, including a brick, have been discovered clogging toilets in Sydney.

After flushed articles such as jewelry and even a brick contributed to massive drain clogs, the Australian government has launched a new campaign to remind residents of what items can be flushed.

According to 7News.com.au, Sydney Water’s “It’s Best to Bin It” campaign was launched to remind people that only pee, excrement, and toilet paper should be flushed down a domestic toilet.

According to the newspaper, the initiative comes after technicians from the New South Wales government-owned statutory corporation had to rectify more than 7,000 defects in the sewerage network in the previous three months.

Too many “unflushables,” according to Maryanne Graham, Sydney Water’s general manager for customer, strategy, and engagement, were being flushed down toilets, wreaking havoc on the wastewater network.

Wet wipes, cotton buds, tissues, dental floss, hair, cleaning cloths, and sanitary goods were among the items.

“Wet wipes, fats, oils, and grease, as well as other items like cotton buds, tissues, and sanitary goods, are a huge threat to our wastewater network,” Graham said.

Around 75% of all sewer clogs are caused by wet wipes.

Jewelry, watches, earphones, lighters, and, on one occasion, a block were also flushed. Other products included Lego and figures for children, as well as paper money and coins.

“When household waste is flushed down the toilet, it forms a clump that clogs drains and clogs sewage systems,” according to Sydney Water’s website.

According to the organization, one out of every two persons flushes the wrong things down the toilet. Meanwhile, three out of every four people were pouring the wrong things down the drain.

According to Sydney Water, “unsinkable” things include fats, oils, and grease, as well as other culinary goods like coffee grounds and food waste.

It spends more than AUD$8 million ($5.8 million) a year clearing 500 tons of trash from the sewerage system, according to reports.

“Every year, we remove hundreds of tonnes of undesired bathroom and kitchen waste from our wastewater system and rivers, at a cost to both our customers and the environment. This is due to the fact that the incorrect items wind up down domestic drains, clogging pipes “According to Sydney Water.