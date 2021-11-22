Storyboards from the ill-fated ‘Dune’ film sell for 2.7 million euros.

On Monday, the storyboards for the ill-fated 1970s film adaptation of the science fiction classic “Dune” sold for 2.66 million euros ($3 million), more than 100 times the projected price.

The notebook of designs for the film by Franco-Chilean director Alejandro Jodorowsky sparked a bidding battle at Christie’s in Paris, and was long regarded a magical artefact by sci-fi lovers.

The film project was planned to bring together some of the era’s biggest names, including Salvador Dali, Mick Jagger, and Pink Floyd, but due to a lack of money, it fell apart after four years of planning.

The auction was won by an American after a tense battle between two motivated bidders.

Christie’s stated that their initial estimate of the drawings — between 25,000 and 35,000 euros — did not account for the surge of interest sparked by the new version of the film starring Timothee Chalamet, which has topped box office worldwide in recent months.

The paintings were created by famed French graphic novelist Moebius (alias Jean Giraud, who died in 2012) and Swiss illustrator Giger, who later went on to design the 1979 film “Alien” and died in 2014.

In addition to Dali and Jagger, the troubled Dune project was set to star experienced Hollywood giants Orson Welles and Gloria Swanson, with Pink Floyd being one of the bands contacted for the soundtrack.

The story of its notorious fall was told in the documentary “Jodorowsky’s Dune” released in 2013.

The novel “Dune,” written by author Frank Herbert, was initially published in 1965 and went on to become a six-volume space opera that had a huge impact, not least on the “Star Wars” franchise.

In the early 1980s, Hollywood revived its interest in “Dune” after the latter’s box office triumph.

This led to David Lynch’s 1984 remake, which included British musician Sting and “Star Trek: Next Generation” actor Patrick Stewart. However, that Dune film had its own issues and ended up being one of the decade’s biggest disasters.

Jodorowsky’s storyboards are credited for influencing later genre classics like “Blade Runner.”

“We know of a few additional copies: one was auctioned off a few years ago, and another is in Jodorowsky’s possession… A third has been reprinted in part on the internet “Christie’s said.

It was estimated that 10 to 20 copies were made, though this was difficult to verify.