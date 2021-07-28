Storms wreak havoc on London’s roads.

Roads around London flooded on Sunday, leaving buses and cars stranded as the British metropolis was pummeled by thunderstorms.

Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted that emergency services were dealing with “severe flooding across London,” adding that all public transportation services were interrupted and urged people to avoid walking or driving through flooded areas.

More heavy rain is expected as a band of thunderstorms moves across southeast England, according to social media users who posted videos of partially submerged automobiles in southwest London.

Until 7 p.m. local time, the Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for London and the surrounding counties (1800 GMT).

It warned that lightning strikes and flooding were possible, with up to 10 centimetres (four inches) of rain expected in certain locations, nearly double the monthly normal for July.

According to an AFP journalist, police closed a route near Queenstown Road station in southwest London, where three double-decker London buses were stranded under a railway bridge.

Passengers were forced to disembark after the bus began to leak water, according to the driver, Eric.

As the rain pelted down, several motorists in Walthamstow, northeast London, abandoned their vehicles.

Police said they were dealing with “several floods in the east” and warned that tunnels and roundabouts were flooded.