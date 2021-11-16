Stones are thrown and water cannons are used in the Poland-Belarus border crisis.

Migrants attacked Polish border guards with stones and other weapons provided by Belarusian soldiers on Tuesday, according to Polish forces on the border with Belarus.

The escalation of violence adds to the already difficult situation between Belarus and its three European Union neighbors, Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s dictatorship had previously been accused by EU authorities of bringing migrants to the country’s borders on purpose in an attempt to destabilize the 27-nation bloc. Many of the migrants are from Middle Eastern nations such as Iraq and Syria, and they are attempting to enter Western Europe.

Belarusian services had outfitted the migrants with gas and gas grenades, according to Polish police spokesman Mariusz Ciarka, and the attack was coordinated by Belarusian services via a drone, according to the Associated Press. One cop was critically injured, with a head fracture, according to Polish police. Water cannons were used by Polish forces to retaliate against the migrants.

Anna Michalska, a spokeswoman for the Polish Border Guard, stated that only roughly 100 of the 2,000 migrants near the border were responsible for the attack.

Belarus’ State Border Guard Committee spokesman Anton Bychkovsky informed Belarus’ state news agency Belta that they would initiate an investigation into the force used by the Polish side.

“These are violent acts against individuals who are on the territory of another country,” Bychkovsky explained.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Belarusian forces attempted to damage fencing along the countries’ shared border, according to the Defense Ministry, and the Interior Ministry broadcast video that appeared to show migrants attempting to take down a fence.

Poland has adopted a firm stance, deploying riot police and troops to the border, laying down razor wire coils, and planning the construction of a huge steel fence. Other EU countries, eager to avoid another migration tsunami, have broadly endorsed Poland’s stance.

Human rights organizations and others have condemned Polish officials for forcing refugees back across the border and refusing to allow them to seek for asylum.

The actions of Polish military were described as "completely unacceptable" by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday. Polish military, according to Lavrov, "break all imaginable rules of international humanitarian law and other international accords." Poland's officials have frequently stated that Russia is a bear.