Stonehenge is in jeopardy of losing its UNESCO World Heritage status due to “illegal” construction plans.

Stonehenge’s global heritage classification could be jeopardized due to contentious construction proposals.

Highways England’s plan to build a two-mile tunnel at Stonehenge, a famous prehistoric monument in England, was accepted by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps in November.

The proposed tunnel would run beneath the site, decreasing traffic along the A303, a major road that runs through Stonehenge and serves as a main route to London. According to The Guardian, the tunnel will cost almost $2.3 billion and will necessitate the reconstruction of eight miles of the A303.

The World Heritage Committee of UNESCO, on the other hand, recommended that the tunnel’s plans be revised. According to The Guardian, the committee believes that unless the tunnel is enlarged, the development will do damage to the neighborhood.

Other activists and archaeologists who agreed with UNESCO filed lawsuits in front of the supreme court. According to various publications, the top court decided in favor of the protestors on Wednesday, calling Shapp’s decision to accept the proposal “illegal.”

Despite the court’s decision, Highways England indicated that it will proceed with its plans.

Highways England project manager David Bullock told The Guardian, “The procurement process is very much alive.” “We’ll have to wait while the Department of Transportation weighs its alternatives, but in the meantime, we’re moving through with the process of selecting a contractor for the scheme’s main works phase.”

He went on to say that while early preparatory work has been put on hold, the team is still working on the procurement process to keep the project on track.

Some archaeologists claim that the building will result in the loss of hundreds of thousands of artifacts, according to Smithsonian Magazine. According to UNESCO, the proposed tunnel length is insufficient to protect the property’s [outstanding universal significance].

If Highways England goes ahead with the project, UNESCO may decide to add Stonehenge to its list of World Heritage in Danger. Many people believe it will eventually lose its status, which might have long-term consequences for the site.

The World Heritage Committee of UNESCO was established in 1972. The committee’s mission is to protect cultural and natural heritage by identifying and protecting monuments and locations that are regarded “of extraordinary worth to humanity.”

