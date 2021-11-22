Stocks soar after Chileans vote for presidential candidates that are diametrically opposed.

The stock market in Santiago soared on Monday as a far-right fiscal conservative and a left-wing former student activist swept Chile’s presidential election and will compete for the position next month.

Jose Antonio Kast, 55, and Gabriel Boric, 35, finished significantly ahead of their opponents in Sunday’s vote and will now face battle in a runoff on December 19.

The triumph of political polar opposites came two years after anti-inequality rallies spurred constitutional change and the death of conventional political heavyweights in Chile.

According to a near-complete count, Kast of the far-right Republican Party received about 28% of the vote, just two percentage points ahead of Boric of the Approve Dignity alliance, which includes the Communist Party.

The next-closest contender received less than 13% of the vote.

Kast promised to restore “peace, order, progress, and freedom” in a speech to ecstatic fans.

Boric, for one, promised to fight for “unity,” telling supporters, “We did not take to the streets to keep things the same.”

Hundreds of people died in 2019 following weeks of protests against low wages and pensions, bad public health care and education, and “persistently high inequality” between rich and poor, according to a recent OECD report.

Protesters called for a new constitution.

The administration eventually agreed to a referendum, which approved a new founding statute for Chile to be drafted by an elected assembly a year later.

The election on Sunday was the latest in a string of defeats for established political parties in charge of decades of neoliberal policies credited with Chile’s relative prosperity but condemned for its socioeconomic inequalities.

It began in May with elections for a new constitution-writing body, in which voters overwhelmingly chose independent, left-leaning candidates.

Kast and Boric are members of minority parties that aren’t in power and aren’t part of the coalitions that have governed Chile since dictator Augusto Pinochet stepped down 31 years ago.

The centrists, including President Sebastian Pinera’s party candidate Sebastian Sichel, were the least popular.

The Santiago stock exchange rose 9.25 percent in response to the news, while the Chilean peso recovered 3.5 percent to 800 pesos to the US dollar.

“On the one hand, Kast represents the restoration of order and a return to before the social eruption (of 2019), but on the other side, Kast represents an even stronger hand,” Diego Portales University analyst Rodrigo Espinoza told AFP.

On the other hand, as demonstrators urged, “Gabriel Boric signifies the deepening of political changes.”

