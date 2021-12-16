Stocks Rise as the Fed Fights Inflation, Ahead of More Rate Cuts

Following the US Federal Reserve’s announcement of inflation-fighting intentions on Thursday, global stock markets soared ahead of critical pre-Christmas interest rate decisions in the United Kingdom and the eurozone.

Asian equities surged after the Federal Reserve took a more hawkish stance by speeding up the tapering of its ongoing financial support and signaling a number of rate hikes in the coming years.

London climbed 0.9 percent in late morning trade ahead of the Bank of England’s statement at 1200GMT, which is expected to keep rates at record lows as it balances decade-high inflation with Omicron fears.

Before the European Central Bank’s announcement at 1245GMT, Frankfurt gained 1.5 percent and Paris gained 1.0 percent.

Surveys indicating a December business activity slowdown in both the UK and the eurozone as a result of the Omicron coronavirus variant’s repercussions were dismissed by investors.

Overnight, Wall Street rallied after the Fed’s announcement removed a significant amount of uncertainty, while oil prices rose in response to robust US energy demand.

“Has the Santa Rally arrived?” “Markets appear to have a spring in their step, with key indices in Europe, Asia, and the United States all moving upward,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

“The markets reacted positively to the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy announcement last night.

“The possibility of three US interest rate hikes in 2022 suggests that the central bank has a clear plan to keep inflation under control.” It’s also not being overly aggressive in order to sabotage the economy.” Central banks are battling raging inflation brought on by expanding economies, skyrocketing energy prices, a supply shortage, and rising commodities.

They are, however, prepared in case Omicron triggers new lockdowns and shuts down large swaths of the global economy.

Fed policymakers said that their bond-buying program would come to an end in March, allowing them to start raising borrowing prices.

They could raise rates six times until the end of 2023, according to a frequently regarded barometer of expected rate changes.

“Confirmation that the Federal Reserve will tap the monetary brakes slightly harder was both expected and well received, as investors enjoyed the enhanced clarity of the path ahead,” said Interactive Investor analyst Richard Hunter.

“Not only did the Fed leave the door open to assess the Omicron variant’s impact when the economic damage became obvious, but it also noted that maximum employment was essential before rises could be considered.”

While the Fed's announcement lifted spirits, the increase in new Covid cases and the growth of