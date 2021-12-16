Stocks rise as the Fed and the Bank of England fight inflation.

Following the US Federal Reserve’s announcement of inflation-fighting strategies and the Bank of England’s raise in interest rates from historic lows, global stock markets soared on Thursday.

Asian equities surged after the Federal Reserve took a more hawkish stance by speeding up the tapering of its ongoing financial support and signaling a number of rate hikes in the coming years.

The Bank of England raised its benchmark interest rate from a record-low 0.10 percent to 0.25 percent in an effort to tackle decade-high inflation, amid concerns that Omicron could stifle economic growth.

The pound rose as a result of the news.

Eurozone equities rose further as the European Central Bank (ECB) kept interest rates at record lows, as expected, but also signaled that pandemic-era stimulus measures would be phased out in March.

Following the Fed’s announcement on Wednesday, Wall Street surged, and they pushed even higher at the start of trade on Thursday.

Oil prices have risen as a result of increased energy demand in the United States.

“Has the Santa Rally arrived?” “Markets appear to have a spring in their step, with key indices in Europe, Asia, and the United States all moving upward,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

“The markets reacted positively to the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy announcement last night.

“The possibility of three US interest rate hikes in 2022 suggests that the central bank has a clear plan to keep inflation under control.” It’s also not being overly aggressive in order to sabotage the economy.” Fed policymakers said that their bond-buying program would come to an end in March, allowing them to start raising borrowing prices.

Central banks are battling raging inflation brought on by expanding economies, skyrocketing energy prices, a supply shortage, and rising commodities.

The Bank of England’s rate hike, as well as the European Central Bank’s declaration that it would stop pandemic-era bond purchases, signaled that authorities are paying more attention to inflationary pressures.

They stressed, however, that they remain on alert in case Omicron triggers fresh lockdowns and shuts down large swaths of the global economy.

After March, the ECB said it would increase non-pandemic support and could revive bond purchases under the pandemic era program if necessary.

“Clearly, the ECB did not want to create a cliff edge effect by rapidly lowering total (bond purchases) by 60 billion euros per month,” said ThinkMarkets analyst Fawad Razaqzada.

Despite the fact that the ECB now expects inflation to climb to 3.2 percent next year, exceeding its 2 percent objective for the second year in a row. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.