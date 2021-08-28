Stocks rise as Powell expresses caution over the withdrawal of the stimulus package.

Stock markets soared on Friday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell adopted a cautious tone on the central bank’s massive economic stimulus measures being phased off later this year.

As Powell made his much-anticipated lecture at the virtual Jackson Hole central banking conference, Wall Street bounced back from losses, while European stock markets climbed after a calm day.

Powell’s speech to the annual Jackson Hole central banking symposium was closely monitored for clues about intentions to scale back bond purchases that have aided the recovery from the epidemic.

According to analysts, the timing of the taper is critical since it could indicate when interest rates would rise.

Despite the impact of the Delta form of Covid-19, Powell stated that the economy has continued to improve and demonstrate robust job creation.

“It may be reasonable to begin lowering the pace of asset purchases this year,” he said, echoing the Fed’s position.

However, he emphasized that there was no need to raise interest rates right now, claiming that present inflation pressures are only temporary.

After some other Fed members suggested that the bank could taper its asset-buying program this year, he spoke out.

“We finally heard from the Fed Chairman, and the markets loved it,” said Fawad Razaqzada, a market analyst at ThinkMarkets. “Even though he said what many had expected, tapering bond purchases might begin before the end of the year,” he said.

“The market interpreted his comments as the Fed Chair presenting no new information, and people who had gambled on him providing a clear tapering schedule were disappointed,” Razaqzada added.

The Asian markets, which had closed prior to the speech, concluded the day with a mixed result.

Powell commented after new official data revealed that a key US inflation index rose for the second month in a row last month. In addition, income increased.

In July, the Fed’s favored gauge of price increases, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, grew at a quick 4.2 percent rate compared to the same month in 2020.

“Investors shrugged off concerns about the taper plan the day before as Chairman Powell walked a potential tightrope with ease,” Interactive Investor analyst Richard Hunter told AFP.

“Investors were both assuaged and reassured by the balanced language, pushing markets considerably higher,” he said.

Following a decline on Wall Street on Thursday, mood was rocked by geopolitical fears following a suicide bombing at Kabul airport that killed hundreds of people, including 13 US service members.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the blast, which left devastation outside the airport. Brief News from Washington Newsday.