Stocks in the eurozone reach new highs while the ECB maintains a tight monetary policy.

The stock markets in France and Germany both reached new highs. The euro fell on Thursday, weighed down by dwindling expectations of an ECB rate hike amid rising inflation, while London’s losses continued.

Despite mounting Covid-19 infections across much of Europe, Frankfurt’s benchmark DAX market and the Paris CAC 40 reached new highs.

The euro held its ground after plummeting to $1.1264 on Wednesday, its lowest level since July 2020.

On Thursday, oil prices fell to one-month lows due to concerns about weaker demand.

“The DAX and CAC are being supported by the diminishing possibility of an ECB rate hike next year, which is also dragging on the euro,” said Michael Hewson of CMC Markets.

“Fears of a rebound in Covid cases in continental Europe have done little to unsettle investors,” according to IG analyst Joshua Mahony.

A weaker euro tends to boost eurozone stock prices because it lowers the cost of exports for customers with stronger currencies.

In contrast to the Bank of England and the US Federal Reserve, ECB President Christine Lagarde announced this week that the bank does not intend to hike interest rates next year.

Trading floors are still plagued by persistent fears of global inflation out of control.

However, while eurozone inflation is likely to set a new high in November, it is expected to fall during the course of next year, according to a senior ECB policymaker.

Asian stock markets dipped on Thursday, following Wall Street’s losses on Wednesday, which were fueled by speculation that certain central banks may have to tighten their monetary policies sooner than expected.

Inflation in the United Kingdom is nearing a decade high, while it is at an 18-year high in Canada, according to data released Wednesday.

This comes just a week after it was revealed that US inflation had reached its highest level since 1990.

Investors are concerned that huge monetary stimulus, along with rising post-lockdown demand and supply-chain snarl-ups, could drive consumer prices even higher.

The FTSE 100 index in London is down 0.2 percent at 7,277.83 points.

DAX is up 0.1 percent to 16,263.98 in Frankfurt.

CAC 40 in Paris is up 0.2 percent at 7,169.16.

At 4,403.49, the EURO STOXX 50 index is up 0.1 percent.

Nikkei 225 in Tokyo is down 0.3 percent at 29,598.66. (close)

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong is down 1.3 percent at 25,319.72. (close)

Shanghai Composite: 3,520.71, down 0.5 percent (close)

New York – The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 0.6 percent at 35,931.05. (close)

At 2200 GMT, the euro/dollar was trading at $1.1348, up from $1.1319.

Pound/dollar: $1.3493 is up from $1.3487.

Euro to pound: 84.08 pence, up from 83.93 pence.

Brent North Sea crude fell 0.2 percent to $80.14 a barrel. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.