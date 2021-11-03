Stocks hold steady ahead of the Fed’s stimulus decision.

Stock markets held steady Wednesday, as the dollar fell, as investors awaited the Federal Reserve’s announcement on cutting its massive stimulus program to prop up the economy.

Concerns about China dampened demand forecasts, causing world oil prices to fall.

“If there is no evidence of tension across… markets, it’s largely because we all think we know what will come out of today’s (Fed) meeting: a gradual start of the tapering of the bond purchase program,” SwissQuote analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya explained.

In the face of long-standing concerns about rising inflation and the likelihood of increased interest rates, Wall Street’s three main indices set new highs for the third day in a row on Tuesday.

With prices rising at rates not seen in years, central banks are being forced to withdraw the massive financial aid given at the outset of the pandemic, which was credited with propelling stocks to new highs and assisting the economic recovery.

To help combat rising inflation, the Bank of England is likely to raise interest rates for the first time in more than three years on Thursday.

Other central banks have already begun to tighten their purse strings or raised borrowing costs.

The European Central Bank, however, is “extremely unlikely” to raise interest rates even in 2022, according to head Christine Lagarde.

“Despite the current spike in prices, the medium-term prognosis for inflation remains moderate,” Lagarde said in a speech in Lisbon.

Concerns over China’s economy hit Hong Kong and Shanghai stock markets again, as policymakers fight to contain a new wave of Covid infections.

Hong Kong and Shanghai fell, with the current Covid rise in numerous parts of China driving several cities into new lockdowns, raising concerns about the impact on the world’s second largest economy’s already stretched supply lines.

The administration urged residents to stock up on daily necessities and stated authorities should take steps to ensure appropriate food supplies as containment measures were implemented, highlighting the country’s stress.

A summer outbreak has been blamed for slowing growth in the third quarter, and factory closures will stoke concerns about the recovery’s prospects.

The FTSE 100 index in London is down 0.3 percent at 7,251.28 points.

DAX is up 0.1 percent at 15,971.46 in Frankfurt.

CAC 40 in Paris is up 0.2 percent to 6,942.33 points.

EURO STOXX 50: 4,304.89, up 0.2 percent.

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong is down 0.3 percent to 25,024.75.