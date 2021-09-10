Stocks fall due to concerns about inflation and growth.

On Friday, US and European equities mainly declined as fears of inflation and growth snuffed out a surge fueled by hopes of a de-escalation in US-China hostilities.

Asian equities soared after news that the leaders of the world’s two largest economies, US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, had spoken for the first time in seven months.

Stocks in Europe and the United States initially followed suit, but later retreated due to concerns about inflation and the pandemic’s prolonged influence on economic recovery.

The news that the UK economy slowed dramatically in July, increasing by only 0.1 percent, as increased Covid cases and supply shortages offset the lifting of lockdown restrictions lowered optimism.

The drop in stock prices “Suggest that investors are becoming increasingly concerned about the future for growth, as well as the impact that prolonged price hikes and supply chain disruption could have on purchasing patterns and wages,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

Despite this, London closed the day with a slight rise of less than 0.1 percent, owing to increases in commodities firms, which benefited from optimism for a reduction in trade tensions between China and the United States. The Biden-Xi meetings also boosted oil prices, which rose 2.0 percent.

Stocks in Paris fell 0.3 percent, while those in Frankfurt fell less than 0.1 percent.

Investors were alarmed by data suggesting that producer pricing increases touched an all-time high of 8.3 percent in August in the United States.

Hewson predicted that “it would be really odd if some of these price spikes didn’t start to trickle down into the headline CPI rate in next week’s numbers.” Consumer price inflation data is expected out next week.

Investors will be looking at retail sales data next week as a gauge of consumer sentiment, as he noted that rising prices may help explain why consumer confidence has begun to erode.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4 percent in late morning trading.

Dow Jones Industrial Average: DOWN 0.4 percent to 34,748.58 points in New York.

At 4,170.35, the EURO STOXX 50 is down 0.2 percent.

The FTSE 100 index in London rose by less than 0.1 percent to 7,029.20. (close)

DAX 30 in Frankfurt is down less than 0.1 percent at 15,609.81. (close)

CAC 40 in Paris is down 0.3 percent at 6,663.77. (close)

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index is up 1.3 percent to 30,381.84 points (close)

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong is up 1.9 percent to 26,205.91. (close)

