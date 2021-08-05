Stocks are mixed on virus fears, but they are pounding up ahead of the BoE meeting.

The European and Asian stock markets were muted on Thursday as traders weighed the threats of the Delta strain of the coronavirus and rising inflation to the economy’s recovery.

In late morning trades, London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index was flat ahead of the Bank of England’s latest interest rate decision and economic predictions at 1100 GMT.

The pound rose versus the dollar and the euro, while China’s and Hong Kong’s key stock indices fell.

The rise of viral cases in China, the world’s second-largest economy, is a major source of concern.

Worries that China is targeting the online gaming industry after cracking down on its IT, private tuition, and real estate industries last month are adding to the selling pressure.

With the Bank of England set to maintain its key interest rate at a record low of 0.1 percent on Thursday, all eyes will be on its prediction for UK inflation, which is growing rapidly in tandem with global prices.

While central bank officials throughout the world have mostly stated that the increases are only temporary until pandemic-affected economies reopen, investors are betting that interest rates will rise sooner than expected to keep skyrocketing inflation under control.

Markets are watching to see when central banks will start to unwind their massive emergency stimulus programs.

Following disappointing US job data released on Wednesday, Federal Reserve vice chairman Richard Clarida highlighted the possibility of the US central bank reducing its massive stimulus, or bond-buying, program and raising interest rates as early as 2023.

The ultra-accommodative policies have been a major driver of the global financial markets’ rise since their low point in March 2020.

Clarida believes that when the economy recovers from the pandemic, tapering of the quantitative easing program could begin later this year, with analysts predicting a November start.

Meanwhile, officials in the United States have suggested that the Delta variant’s expansion may be harming the labor market.

Payroll services providers reported that private hiring in the United States fell to 330,000 in July, the lowest level since February. It was also less than half of the previous month and significantly below expectations.

Investors are now looking forward to Friday’s official US employment figures, which some experts expect to show an increase of up to a million jobs.

FTSE 100: FLAT at 7,122.64 points in London.

DAX 30 in Frankfurt is up 0.1 percent to 15,711.78.

CAC 40 in Paris is up 0.5 percent to 6,777.62.

At 4,162.46 points, the EURO STOXX 50 index is up 0.4 percent.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index is up 0.5 percent to 27,728.12 points (close)

Hang Seng is a stock exchange in Hong Kong. Brief News from Washington Newsday.