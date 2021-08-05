Stocks are mixed as a result of the virus and inflation fears.

Stock markets were neutral on Thursday as the Bank of England warned of rising inflation in the United Kingdom and traders analyzed the threats posed by the Delta variant of the coronavirus to the economy’s recovery.

In afternoon transactions, London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index was marginally lower after the Bank of England stated it could tighten monetary policy in the future, warning that inflation will rise to 4% this year, double its aim.

For the time being, though, the central bank has maintained its record-low interest rate and emergency stimulus.

The pound was trading against the US dollar and the European Union’s euro.

In midday trading, the Dow opened higher, while Frankfurt and Paris were also higher. Hong Kong and Chinese indices ended the day lower in Asia.

While central bank officials throughout the world have mostly stated that the increases are only temporary until pandemic-affected economies reopen, investors are betting that interest rates will rise sooner than expected to keep skyrocketing inflation under control.

Markets are watching to see when central banks will start to unwind their massive emergency stimulus programs.

Only one BoE member voted against prolonging the stimulus, according to Susannah Streeter, senior markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, “indicates that this path of inaction is unlikely to alter in the medium term unless there is a major change in the UK’s prospects.”

“However, if the economy continues to revive, it now appears that the monetary policy fist may tighten around interest rates sooner than the bank had previously forecast,” she added.

Following disappointing US job data released on Wednesday, Federal Reserve vice chairman Richard Clarida raised the likelihood of the US central bank reducing its massive stimulus program and raising interest rates as early as 2023.

The ultra-accommodative policies have been a major driver of the global financial markets’ rise since their low point in March 2020.

Clarida believes that when the economy recovers from the pandemic, tapering of the quantitative easing program could begin later this year, with analysts predicting a November start.

Meanwhile, officials in the United States have suggested that the Delta variant’s expansion may be harming the labor market.

Payroll services providers reported that private hiring in the United States fell to 330,000 in July, the lowest level since February. It was also less than half of the previous month and significantly below expectations.

Investors are now looking forward to Friday’s official US employment figures, which some experts expect to show an increase of up to a million jobs.

