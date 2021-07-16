Stocks are mixed as a result of Chinese data and Fed comments.

The stock markets split on Thursday as traders digested mixed economic data and the Federal Reserve signaled no changes to short-term monetary policy.

Near the half-way mark, European indices were down around 1.0 percent, while Asian markets were generally up.

Tokyo, on the other hand, lost 1.2 percent, as investors remain concerned about the virus situation in Japan.

China delivered a slew of data on Thursday that showed steady but decreasing growth.

“China’s second-quarter GDP statistics were marginally better than predicted, but the country’s economic future remains uncertain,” said Danni Hewson, a financial analyst at AJ Bell.

“A similar sentiment is spreading to other countries, implying that the post-Covid bounce may struggle to maintain its momentum.”

China’s economic growth dropped to 7.9% in the second quarter, down from 18.3% in the previous three months, when the economy roared back to life following a pandemic-induced shutdown last year.

The National Bureau of Statistics said the world’s second-largest economy was continuing to “recover steadily,” but warned that foreign concerns and an uneven internal economic recovery should be taken into account.

The announcement came a day after the chairman of the US Federal Reserve stated the central bank would keep its stimulus in place until the recovery was well underway.

Following Powell’s remarks, the Dow and S&P 500 gained slightly, but the Nasdaq finished down.

Sterling rose in Europe as reports revealed that Britain’s unemployment rate is lowering as the economy recovers.

At the same time, job vacancies in the UK are on the rise as reopened firms, particularly in the hospitality industry, struggle to fill positions.

The FTSE 100 index in London is down 0.7 percent at 7,040.78 points.

DAX 30 in Frankfurt is down 0.9 percent at 15,641.80.

CAC 40 in Paris is down 0.8 percent at 6,508.47.

At 4,089.05, the EURO STOXX 50 is down 0.1 percent.

Nikkei 225 in Tokyo is down 1.2 percent at 28,279.09. (close)

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong is up 0.8 percent to 27,996.27. (close)

Shanghai Composite: 3,564.59, up 1.0 percent (close)

DOW UP 0.1 PERCENT AT 34,933.23 IN NEW YORK (close)

At 2100 GMT Wednesday, the euro/dollar was trading at $1.1821, down from $1.1841 earlier.

Pound/dollar: $1.3876 is up from $1.3863.

Euro/pound: 85.20 pence, down from 85.39 pence.

Dollar/yen: 109.92 yen, down from 109.95 yen.

Brent North Sea crude is currently trading at $73.69 a barrel, down 1.4 percent.

At $71.93 per barrel, West Texas Intermediate is down 1.6 percent.