Stocks and the dollar rise ahead of US inflation data.

On Wednesday, stock markets broadly rose and the dollar advanced as traders awaited critical US inflation data that could provide a better indication of when the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates.

The news that US President Joe Biden’s $1.2-trillion infrastructure spending measure had finally passed the Senate boosted Wall Street overnight, while Asian and European shares mostly climbed on Wednesday.

The US consumer price inflation report is the biggest event on today’s economic calendar, according to Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote.

“According to analyst forecasts, consumer prices in the United States may be stabilizing near the 5.4 percent level seen last month.”

However, Ozkardeskaya cautioned that the figure could fall short of expectations due to recent drops in oil prices.

After a recent run of pressure driven by the likelihood of higher interest rates to manage skyrocketing inflation, as well as the fast-spreading Delta strain of the coronavirus, which has lowered oil demand predictions, equities have enjoyed a mainly positive week.

Concerns have also been raised concerning China’s crackdown on areas such as technology and private education.

The Fed’s decision on when to begin tapering its massive bond-buying program, which has been a main pillar of support for global markets since April last year, could be influenced by July inflation figures.

In recent months, rising prices and record job growth have increased pressure on the bank to tighten policy to keep the economy from overheating.

With numerous officials expressing support for tightening before the end of the year, the question now is when, not if, the Fed will act, leading some to predict an interest rate hike as early as 2022.

“While the Fed may still be able to argue that the price hike is only temporary… If June’s number isn’t the high-water mark, Fed officials may begin to shift a little more uncomfortably as the autumn approaches, according to CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

“However, given recent jobs statistics, whatever occurs this week, the path to a taper appears to be a little more easy than it was a couple of months ago.”

FTSE 100: Up 0.5 percent to 7,194.64 points in London.

FLAT at 15,773.34 on the Frankfurt DAX 30

CAC 40 in Paris is up 0.3 percent to 6,839.87.

EURO STOXX 50: 4,196.12, up 0.2 percent.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index is up 0.7 percent to 28,707.51 points (close)

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong is up 0.2 percent to 26,660.16. (close)

Shanghai Composite: 3,532.62, up 0.1 percent (close)

