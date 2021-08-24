Stocks and oil continue to rise, while Wall Street sets new highs.

On Tuesday, US stocks maintained their record run, with the Nasdaq breaking through 15,000 for the first time, while oil prices continued to rise.

Markets in Europe ended mixed on the other side of the Atlantic, while Asian stocks recovered as well.

Positive earnings reports and strong US economic data fueled Wall Street’s third consecutive winning day, with the broad-based S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index each setting new highs.

Despite the quick distribution of Covid-19’s Delta variation, Adam Sarhan of 50 Park Investments said mood has moved to the belief that the worst is past.

With all eyes on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s anticipated address on Friday, markets believe the central bank will maintain support for a long time, even if policy adjustments are made.

Sarhan told AFP, “The bulls showed up again and repelled any bearish pressure on the market.” “It’s a fight between the bulls and the bears, and the bears triumphed last week, but the bulls now have the upper hand.”

New home sales in the United States increased significantly in July, following a similar surge in existing home sales, according to official data.

After the House of Representatives advanced a resolution after markets closed, bringing President Joe Biden’s roughly $5 trillion in spending measures closer to approval, the US economy could get additional support from him.

London and Frankfurt both finished the day slightly higher, with Frankfurt benefiting from reports of a boost to German economic growth.

Strong consumer spending aided Germany’s economy to increase 1.6 percent in the second quarter, or three months to June, according to the statistics, down 0.1 percentage points from the previous estimate.

As luxury stocks fell, Paris fell 0.3 percent.

A request for further economic stimulus from China’s central bank, as well as a commitment to keep borrowing prices low, gave Asia a big lift.

Markets have had a great start to the week, aided by bargain-hunting following a recent sell-off triggered by concerns that the Delta variant might stifle the recovery and anticipation that the Fed will soon begin reducing financial support.

As recovery hopes boosted demand forecasts, oil markets extended the previous day’s gain of more than 5%, which was the highest daily performance in nine months.

The commodity had been losing a lot of money in August due to concerns about Delta, but analysts believe prices will recover soon.

“Crude oil has maintained its robust gains from yesterday, with Brent back above $70 a barrel,” Hewson said.

