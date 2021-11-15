Stock markets are rising as more inflation data becomes available.

Investors are waiting for inflation readings from the eurozone and the United Kingdom this week, after skyrocketing numbers from the United States and China.

Meanwhile, US Vice President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold a virtual summit on Monday to try to defuse some of the tensions that have arisen over Taiwan and other combustible issues, but both sides have shown little enthusiasm for compromise.

After another strong pre-weekend showing on Wall Street, European and Asian share markets mainly gained Monday, despite global inflation concerns following reports last week of rising prices in the world’s two largest economies.