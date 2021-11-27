Stephen Sondheim is a well-known Broadway composer. At the age of 91, he passes away.

Stephen Sondheim, the legendary Broadway songwriter generally recognized with transforming American musical theater, passed away on Friday at the age of 91.

The publicist for the current Broadway production of Sondheim’s musical “Company,” Rick Miramontez, confirmed to AFP that the musical theater legend has died.

F. Richard Pappas, Sondheim’s attorney, claimed Sondheim died suddenly in his Roxbury, Connecticut home the day after celebrating Thanksgiving with friends. Sondheim is noted for works such as “West Side Story” and “Sweeney Todd.”

“There are no words to describe it. He had all of them. And then there’s the music. He was a one-of-a-kind individual “The Stephen Sondheim Society, located in the United Kingdom and dedicated to promoting and researching his work, tweeted three love emojis, one of which was shattered.

Sondheim, who was born in New York City on March 22, 1930, was immersed in musical theater from an early age, despite the fact that both of his parents worked in the fashion industry.

He began playing the piano at the age of seven and was acquainted with Oscar Hammerstein II, half of the famous musical theater writing duo Rodgers and Hammerstein, who wrote “Oklahoma!” and “The Sound of Music.”

In the 1950s, Sondheim’s first professional writing work was for the television comedy “Topper.” From 1968 to 1969, he also contributed to New York magazine’s crossword puzzles, which influenced his writing style and sense of theatrical misdirection in his plays.

In 1957, he made his Broadway debut with “West Side Story,” which was shortly followed by “Gypsy” two years later.

Sondheim won eight Grammy Awards, eight Tony Awards (including the special Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre), one Academy Award, and a Pulitzer Prize throughout his more than five-decade career. He received numerous Grammy and Tony nominations, as well as two Golden Globe nominations.

“Company” and “Assassins,” two of Sondheim’s plays, were revived on Broadway this fall.

Sondheim was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, in 2015 by then-US President Barack Obama for his life’s work.

Popular shows by the composer and lyricist include “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” “Into the Woods,” and “Sweeney Todd.”

Sondheim, who was gay, is said to have lived alone until he was in his 60s, keeping his sexuality hidden. He married his lover Jeffrey Romley in 2017, and he is survived by him.

“Thank God Sondheim lived to be 91 years old so he could write such great music and GREAT lyrics!” singer Barbra Streisand tweeted.

Aaron Tveit, a Broadway actor, tweeted, "Thank you for everything Mr Sondheim."