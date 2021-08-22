Stefan Lofven, Sweden’s prime minister, will step down in November.

Sweden’s embattled Social Democratic Prime Minister Stefan Lofven announced on Sunday that he will resign in November to give his successor time to prepare for the country’s general election in September 2022.

Just weeks after being dismissed in a historic vote of no confidence, Lofven was reinstalled as prime minister by parliament in early July.

He told a political rally on Sunday that he would “resign as prime minister and relinquish my position as party chairman at the party’s conference in November.”

Lofven, 64, has been Prime Minister since 2014 and has been the party’s leader for almost ten years.

“Everything has an end,” he remarked, “and I want to give my successor the best chance possible.”

Following inconclusive elections in September 2018, the former welder and union leader has headed a fragile minority administration with the Greens Party for the past three years, seeking to establish a workable coalition.

Nonetheless, Lofven’s retirement came as a shock, as he had previously stated that he wanted to head the party in the next election campaign.

However, Ewa Stenberg, a political commentator for the Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter, believes he made the right decision.

She wrote, “Lofven isn’t a strong election campaigner or debater, and he’s not the leader the Social Democrats need in a tough election campaign where speech matters.”

“Given that context, it’s only natural that he give over to someone who is stronger with words and can elicit enthusiasm.”

Although Stenberg and other political pundits suggested that Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson was a hot tip, it is still unclear who will follow Lofven as party head.

Andersson has held the finance position for seven years and has filled in for the prime minister on several occasions.

Health Minister Lena Hallengren, who, like Andersson, has a high public approval rating, particularly for her management of the Covid-19 outbreak, has been touted as a prospective replacement.

Despite being a long-time supporter of women’s rights and gender equality, Sweden has yet to elect a female prime minister, unlike its Nordic neighbors.

To succeed Lofven as party leader, whoever is chosen would need parliament’s approval before becoming prime minister.

Lofven has survived the decline of social democracy in Europe, the growth of the extreme right, and even the pandemic since taking power in 2014.

However, he was damaged by a political crisis that erupted in June of this year, when the Left Party, which had been in power, collapsed. Brief News from Washington Newsday.