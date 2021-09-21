State media in Sudan report on a ‘failed’ coup attempt.

Sudanese state media stated that a coup attempt “failed” early Tuesday, as the country continues to struggle with a delicate transition following the departure of longstanding President Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

The attempt involved a number of officers who were “immediately suspended” when they “failed” to take over the state media headquarters, according to top military and government officials.

“A failed coup attempt has occurred; the people should fight it,” state television stated flatly.

Taher Abuhaja, a senior member of Sudan’s ruling council, stated that “an attempt to seize power has been defeated.”

“Everything is in control, and the revolution is victorious,” said Mohamed al-Fekki, a senior member of the ruling body.

According to AFP correspondents in central Khartoum, traffic looked to be flowing freely, especially at army headquarters, where protestors staged a major sit-in that eventually led to Bashir’s removal in a palace coup.

The key bridge across the Nile connecting Khartoum and its twin city Omdurman, however, was closed by security personnel.

Sudan is currently governed by a transitional administration made up of civilian and military members, which was created following Bashir’s fall in April 2019 and is in charge of monitoring a restoration to full civilian control.

The power-sharing agreement reached in August 2019 called for the formation of a legislative assembly during a three-year transition phase, but Sudan’s transition term was reset last October when it struck a peace accord with an alliance of rebel groups.

More than two years later, the country is still beset by chronic economic issues left over from the Bashir dictatorship, as well as profound divides among the many transitional factions.

The planned legislative assembly has not yet arrived.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s cabinet has promised to repair the country’s shattered economy and reach an agreement with rebel factions fighting the Bashir dictatorship.

His government has implemented a series of harsh economic reforms in recent months in order to qualify for debt relief from the International Monetary Fund.

Many Sudanese considered the measures, which included reducing subsidies and a managed float of the Sudanese pound, to be excessively harsh.

Protests have erupted in response to IMF-backed reforms, rising living costs, and delays in delivering justice to the relatives of those killed under Bashir.

Demonstrators protested the peace pact agreed with rebel factions last year by blocking critical roadways and the country’s main trading hub, Port Sudan, on Monday.