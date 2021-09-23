Starvation stalks Ethiopia’s Tigray, which has been dubbed the “Silent Killer.”

In Ethiopia’s war-torn Tigray area, mothers describe feeding their children leaves in a desperate attempt to keep them alive.

They look for telltale indications of starvation as they wander from place to place, dodging fighting and looking for help: sluggishness, rashes, and a loss of appetite.

According to internal records and images from one relief group – seen by AFP this week – that describe starving fatalities in two sites, with more suspected elsewhere, those indicators are becoming more common these days, and in some cases predict the worst possible ending.

“My daughter was in terrific physical and mental condition prior to the conflict… According to one witness submitted by the agency, a mother of a 20-month-old in the northern city of Adigrat said, “Now look at her.”

“It’s been weeks since she’s been hungry. She is currently unable to walk and has lost her cheerful face.”

It’s been nearly three months since the United Nations warned that 400,000 people in Tigray have “passed the starvation threshold.”

Since then, the situation has only gotten worse, with a de facto blockade preventing most supplies from entering.

Doctors are concerned that, after months of violent conflict and killings that have claimed hundreds of lives, Tigray is entering a new phase of deaths caused by the kind of widespread malnutrition that made Ethiopia famous for famine in the 1980s.

“It’s a silent assassination. People are simply dying,” said Dr. Hayelom Kebede, research head of Ayder Referral Hospital in Mekele, Tigray’s capital and largest city.

“The horrible thing about famine is that you’ll witness individuals in the throes of death, but they won’t die right away,” he told AFP.

“It takes time after their bodies have been weakened again and over again. It’s even more heinous than gunshot deaths.”

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, dispatched troops to Tigray in November to depose the regional ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), citing TPLF attacks on army barracks as justification.

The conflict damaged the crop in a region that was already short on food, and some combatants exacerbated the situation by obstructing and plundering food aid.

In late June, the TPLF regained much of Tigray, including Mekele, and government soldiers fled in considerable numbers.

Despite Abiy’s office announcing a humanitarian ceasefire, just a small amount of aid has arrived – according to the US, fewer than 10% of needed supplies have arrived in the last month.

The TPLF is being blamed by federal officials for impeding deliveries, according to recent reports. Brief News from Washington Newsday.