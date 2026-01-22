Starmer Defends UK’s Stance Amid Growing Tensions With Trump Over Greenland

Prime Minister Keir Starmer faced intense scrutiny in the House of Commons on January 21, 2026, as he firmly rejected U.S. demands over the future of Greenland and the Chagos Islands. The session, charged with high-stakes diplomatic exchanges, highlighted the mounting pressures on Britain’s foreign policy amidst rising transatlantic tensions.

Starmer Holds Firm on Greenland and Chagos Islands

At the heart of the debate were questions regarding the sovereignty of Greenland and the UK’s planned transfer of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch launched a pointed attack, questioning whether President Donald Trump had pressured Starmer during their recent talks to assert that Greenland’s future should be decided solely by its inhabitants. In a measured yet resolute response, Starmer stated, “Britain will not yield on our principles regarding Greenland and the associated threat of tariffs.” He emphasized the strategic importance of international security, particularly in the Arctic region, and reaffirmed Britain’s stance: the future of Greenland rests with Denmark and its people.

Trump’s remarks, made during the World Economic Forum in Davos, cast a shadow over diplomatic relations. The U.S. President’s insistence that American security depended on controlling Greenland added fuel to the fire, further unsettling European allies. Starmer made clear that he would not be swayed by such pressure, labeling the future of Greenland as a critical issue that is fundamentally about its independence and sovereignty.

The debate over the Chagos Islands, which has long been a source of contention, also took center stage. Trump criticized the UK’s decision to cede the islands to Mauritius, calling it “an act of great stupidity.” This criticism echoed concerns from Conservative MPs like Badenoch, who questioned why the government was paying £35 billion to make this handover. Starmer defended the move, pointing to the robust security arrangements that had been negotiated, which included long-term protection for the UK’s military base in the region. His government maintained that the deal had the backing of key allies, including those within the Five Eyes intelligence network.

The tension escalated further as Badenoch accused Starmer of flip-flopping on key issues, especially regarding Greenland. She pointed out that just days before, Starmer had supported the government’s position on Greenland, only to now appear to undermine it. In a fiery retort, Starmer criticized Badenoch’s lack of consistency and accused her of opportunism, arguing that her stance had shifted dramatically in the span of just ten days.

While the debate was intensely focused on international issues, it was also marked by personal exchanges and political rivalries. Reform Party MP Robert Jenrick raised the murder of former prison officer Lenny Scott, highlighting the family’s struggle for compensation. This prompted Starmer to promise a review of the case, reinforcing his government’s commitment to supporting veterans and their families. The session also saw the expulsion of Conservative shadow minister Richard Holden for disruptive behavior, underscoring the charged atmosphere.

As the Prime Minister’s Questions session wound down, Chancellor Rachel Reeves, who was attending the Davos summit, addressed questions about the potential impact of U.S. tariffs on British industries. With Trump threatening a 10% tariff on UK imports if his demands regarding Greenland are not met, Reeves remained steadfast. “We are not going to be buffeted by global events,” she said, defending the government’s economic strategies. She pointed to past successes, such as backing Jaguar Land Rover and securing trade deals, as evidence of the UK’s proactive approach to global challenges.

Despite the heavy rhetoric, Starmer struck a more pragmatic tone when pressed by Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey about Britain’s broader relationship with the U.S., particularly in light of the ongoing war in Ukraine. “It would be foolish to sever ties with the U.S.,” Starmer acknowledged, reaffirming that the UK would continue to value its alliance with the U.S., despite the current tensions over Greenland and Chagos.

Looking ahead, Britain’s foreign policy trajectory is poised for further scrutiny. Starmer is set to meet with the Prime Minister of Denmark soon, with discussions on Greenland expected to intensify. In parallel, the UK is exploring new economic opportunities in China, with plans to revive the UK-China CEO Council during Starmer’s upcoming visit to Beijing. British companies, including AstraZeneca and BP, are expected to participate in this effort to strengthen commercial ties with China.

As the dust settled after a heated Commons session, it was clear that Starmer’s resolve on the future of Greenland and the Chagos Islands will continue to shape the UK’s diplomatic and economic policies in the coming months. With the world watching, the UK’s response to U.S. demands may set the tone for future international negotiations.