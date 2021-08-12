Staff were unable to read a man’s handwritten note, foiling his bank robbery.

A man was sentenced to prison after his attempt to rob a bank failed due to the staff’s inability to understand his scribbled note demanding cash.

After pleading guilty to robbery and two charges of attempted robbery, Alan Slattery, 67, of Saint Leonards in southeast England, was given a six-year enhanced sentence on July 16.

Slattery visited three banks in two weeks, according to Sussex Police, and used handwritten notes to persuade cashiers to hand over money.

Slattery went into a Nationwide Building Society branch in Eastbourne on March 18 with the intent of robbing it.

However, because to Slattery’s terrible handwriting, the cashier to whom he presented his note was unable to interpret his instructions. After that, the 67-year-old walked out of the bank empty-handed.

Staff then decoded Slattery’s message, which stated: “Your screen won’t stop what I’ve got, just hand over the 10s and the 20s.” Consider the other customers.”

Officers were dispatched, and the note was seized after an examination of the bank’s camera footage.

Slattery returned to the Nationwide Building Society in Saint Leonards on March 26 and handed the cashier a threatening note for the second time. The clerk gave Slattery £2,400 ($3,327) out of fear for her safety, according to police, and the 67-year-old took the money.

After robbing the bank, Slattery boarded a bus. After speaking with the bus company, police were able to identify Slattery based on the photo on his bus pass, which matched the person shown on the bank’s CCTV camera.

Workers at a NatWest bank in Hastings called police on April 1 to report that a guy had handed over a note demanding money. The man was confronted by the cashier, who walked away empty-handed.

Arrested in the Neighborhood of His Residence

Officers then went to Slattery’s last known residence and discovered him strolling around. He was detained on accusations of robbery and attempted robbery on two counts.

During a check of his home, authorities discovered sticky labels that were identical to the label given to NatWest bank employees, as well as a jacket that matched the man who attempted to rob the bank.

Following his guilty plea, Slattery was sentenced to a six-year enhanced term at Lewes Crown Court, which included four years in prison and two years of community service. This is a condensed version of the information.