Staff members of the Los Angeles Times and the BBC have received death threats as a result of their coverage of the China floods.

The Los Angeles Times and the BBC both got death threats last week after reporting on floods in China’s Henan region, according to the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of China.

The Beijing-based professional group of journalists expressed its alarm on Twitter, saying it is “shocked to observe the recent online and offline harassment of journalists covering tragic floods.” The province’s Communist Youth League requested assistance from its 1.6 million social media followers in locating a Shanghai BBC reporter who had been abused online, according to the group.

2/ In one especially worrisome example, the Communist Youth League of Henan requested its 1.6 million Weibo followers to report the whereabouts of BBC Shanghai correspondent Robin Brant, who had become the victim of widespread online harassment.

— July 27, 2021, Foreign Correspondents’ Club of China (@fccchina)

Also, when reporting the flooding in Zhengzhou, a Los Angeles Times reporter and another foreign journalist were encircled by irate citizens and accused of “smearing China” and “spreading misinformation.”

The Foreign Correspondents’ Club of China stated that “death threats and intimidating letters and calls have been received by the China-based personnel of the BBC, LA Times, and others.”

“The BBC has a long history of ideological bias against China,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian responded.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

The Beijing Winter Games will begin in six months, and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has stated that the Olympics are exclusively about sports; no politics are permitted.

It should be simple to cover ski races or figure-skating championships; just stay in the sports bubble and out of trouble. However, foreign reporters who pierce the PR skin to investigate other elements of life in China, like they did in Japan during the Tokyo Olympics, may face more than criticism.

If the government — and an increasingly nationalist audience — believe their images are casting an unfavorable light on China, they may suffer harassment and threats.

According to Oriana Skylar Mastro, a Stanford University researcher who studies China security concerns, “China wants complete obedience to its position on a number of subjects.”

In an email, she wrote, “It demands this from governments, corporations, the media, and individuals.” “Do I believe China will go after anyone, including sports?” This is a condensed version of the information.