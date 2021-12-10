Staff at an airline forces a 4-year-old child to take the COVID-19 test, which is against the rules.

Before boarding a flight, the ground personnel of an Indian airline ordered a four-year-old youngster to undergo a pre-departure COVID-19 diagnostic test. The incident occurred at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport, in the state of Karnataka in southern India.

Children under the age of five are exempt from pre-departure and post-arrival COVID-19 examinations at airports, according to rules issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Rajdeep Ganguly, his wife, and their four-year-old kid, all US citizens, had planned a vacation to Andaman and Nicobar Island’s Port Blair, according to local media sources. On Nov. 27, they were scheduled to fly with Go First Airways to their destination. The Go First Airways ground personnel asked them to show a negative COVID-19 test report of the four-year-old youngster when they arrived at the airport, according to The Times of India.

According to reports, the airline personnel refused to let the child travel with his parents because of the negative report.

“I told the air employee that the Union Health Ministry’s procedure clearly exempts children under the age of five from RT-PCR tests, but he wouldn’t listen.” Ganguly told the Times of India that he harshly answered, “If the boy tests negative, he flies with you.”

According to Ganguly, the airline personnel also refused to show the clause requiring the four-year-old to take the COVID-19 test. The child’s father also made contact with the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Integrated Development Corporation Ltd to see if his son required a negative report. Authorities in Port Blair stated the test was “unnecessary” for the child.

Despite this, the father was obliged to get the child an RT-PCR test, and they were only then allowed to board the flight, according to India Today.

It’s unclear whether the family has made an official complaint about the incident.

India has reported 9,419 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, a daily increase of 11.6 percent over the previous day. In the last 24 hours, at least 159 people have died. In response to the new Omicron variant threat, airports around the country have implemented stringent screening procedures to reduce the number of cases. In India, 23 cases of Omicron have been reported thus far.