Sri Lanka Rejects Lockdown in Fight Against Covid’s “Bomb”

On Tuesday, Sri Lanka’s government rejected rising requests for an immediate curtailment of Covid-19 cases and fatalities, which is straining hospitals and crematoriums.

Even though the island nation suffers more than 100 deaths each day on average, government spokesman and Media Minister Keheliya Rambukwella stated the country had not reached a crisis stage.

“The last resort is curfews or a lockdown, but we are not there yet,” Rambukwella told reporters. “Our goal is to vaccinate everyone over the age of 18 by September, and then it will be in the hands of the gods.”

His remarks came despite the Sri Lanka Medical Association (SLMA) giving a “last warning” to the government to quickly restrict people’s movement or face a larger disaster.

A spokeswoman for the SLMA, a professional association of medical professionals, said, “We have given the government the final warning to take urgent steps to shut down at least for two weeks.”

Channa Jayasumana, a junior minister of health, described the Delta strain of the virus as “a tremendous bomb that has exploded in Colombo and is spreading further.”

The government imposed more restrictions on Friday, prohibiting state ceremonies and public gatherings until September 1.

However, the majority of activity remains permitted, with stores, restaurants, and offices remaining open and public transportation being operational.

On Monday, the number of deaths reached a new high of 111, with the daily average for the preceding week reaching 100 – more than double the previous week’s average of 40.

This week, the number of infections more than doubled to about 3,000.

On Tuesday morning, staff in a Colombo morgue tested 15 corpses for Covid-19 and then incinerated them to make room for others.

A magistrate in Colombo ordered the quick disposal of 40 bodies that had not been claimed by relatives.

After hospital mortuaries ran out of freezer capacity for dead, the Colombo Municipal Council launched mass cremations on Sunday to clear a backlog.

As of Monday, 11.2 million people out of a total population of 21 million had received at least one vaccine, with 3.2 million having received both.

According to official data, Sri Lanka has had 5,222 deaths and about 333,000 illnesses to date.