Sri Lanka offers assistance in the investigation into the New Zealand knife attack.

Authorities in Sri Lanka said Saturday that they will help with New Zealand’s probe into a knife attack in the South Asian country by an Islamic State-inspired terrorist.

After attacking seven people in an Auckland supermarket on Friday, police shot and killed the 32-year-old Sri Lankan. Since 2011, the man had been residing in New Zealand.

In the Sri Lankan government’s first statement on the incident, foreign ministry spokesman Kohularangan Ratnasingam said, “Sri Lanka condemns this senseless violence and stands ready to help with New Zealand authorities in any way necessary.”

Ratnasingam praised the New Zealand authorities’ prompt response in dealing with the perpetrator.

Criminal investigators had already examined the attacker’s brother, who resides in Colombo, and were looking into all possible connections, according to Sri Lankan police sources.

“We’re gathering information on him and anyone else who may have had touch with him,” a top police officer said, adding that the attacker had not visited Sri Lanka previously.

Suicide assaults on three churches and three hotels on Easter Sunday in 2019 left 279 people dead in the South Asian country. Some of the attackers were from the same province in eastern Australia as the Auckland attacker.

The bombings in 2019 were attributed to a group that swore allegiance to Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi at the time.

The Muslim Council of Sri Lanka has called the Auckland attack a “barbaric act of terrorism” and praised New Zealand police for their quick response.

“This serves as a reminder to all of us to come together and fight terrorism and violent extremism locally and globally for the welfare of all,” council member Mohamed Hisham told AFP.

Mujibur Rahman, a Muslim politician from Sri Lanka, expressed sadness over the incident and praised New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for calming public emotions.

“Her comments shortly after the incident defused the situation and ensured the Sri Lankan community (in New Zealand) was not harmed,” Rahman told AFP.

Ardern stressed that the violence should not be blamed on a single community.

“It was carried out by a single person, not a religion, community, or ethnicity,” Ardern said.

“He bears sole responsibility for these deeds.”