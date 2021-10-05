Sri Lanka agrees to change its terrorism law in order to keep its EU trade deal.

Sri Lanka’s president promised to take “urgent actions” to change anti-terror legislation in order to keep a profitable trading relationship with the European Union, according to his office.

Sri Lanka has been warned by the EU that its generalised system of preferences (GSP Plus) – a preferential trade scheme designed to encourage developing countries to respect human rights – might be revoked if the country’s human rights record did not improve.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa told a visiting EU team on Monday that he had asked the justice minister and attorney general to revise the Prevention of Terrorism Act as soon as possible (PTA).

The statute empowers police to detain and arrest people for extended periods of time. Suspects’ confessions can be used against them, and many have been detained without charge for decades.

Rajapaksa’s office paraphrased him as saying, “Immediate actions will be made to change the required provisions of the PTA.”

“President Rajapaksa also emphasized that the country would adhere to all current international human rights agreements.”

Rajapaksa’s government has been accused of persecuting minorities and targeting human rights advocates by international human rights organizations. Rajapaksa’s government came to power in November 2019 with the overwhelming backing of the Sinhalese-Buddhist majority.

On Monday, the president informed the EU that he will seek civil society organizations’ help in achieving ethnic reconciliation in the country, which is emerging from a decades-long Tamil separatist conflict.

In 2009, Rajapaksa was the chief defense officer when his president brother Mahinda destroyed the Tamil rebel leadership and put an end to a 37-year guerrilla conflict that had claimed over 100,000 lives.

The horrific conclusion spurred charges that government forces killed 40,000 Tamil civilians, a charge disputed by succeeding administrations who have, however, refused to allow an independent probe.

Seventy-eight Tamils have been held in detention under the PTA without being charged, some for more than three decades.

Withdrawal of GSP Plus, which provides Sri Lanka with an estimated yearly benefit of 300 million euro ($350 million), may be disastrous at a time when Colombo is suffering from a severe foreign exchange crisis.

After accusing Colombo of failing to secure justice for alleged war crimes and to protect human rights, the EU withdrew GSP Plus in 2010. After pledges of improvements, the concessions were reinstated in 2017.

The EU office in Colombo did not respond immediately.