Sri Lanka Admits to a “Dangerous” Currency Crisis.

The finance minister of Sri Lanka said Tuesday that the country is facing a “serious foreign exchange crisis,” but the administration denied that it will seek international assistance.

Basil Rajapaksa, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s younger brother, stated the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in massive income losses for the government.

Last week, the president declared a state of emergency after most private banks ran out of foreign currency to fund crucial imports, leading to food shortages.

In order to conserve money, the government had previously banned the import of vehicles, other items, and several cooking oils and spices.

The finance minister informed parliament, “We are facing a grave foreign exchange crisis.”

“We are also experiencing a rupee revenue shortfall as a result of the lockdowns.”

He estimated that the revenue drop was between $7.5 billion and $8.0 billion higher than expected.

The pandemic halted the country’s major tourism business, and the Sri Lankan GDP shrank by 3.6 percent in 2020, a new low.

Basil Rajapaksa did not elaborate on how the government plans to address the foreign exchange shortfall, which has slowed medical shipments.

The government should seek a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to avoid a sovereign debt default next year, according to the main opposition SJB party.

However, Sri Lanka’s junior finance minister, Ajith Cabraal, has stated that the country will not default.

“I want to reassure all those who may have been concerned that Sri Lanka would not be able to satisfy its debt obligations as a result of these reports that we have the ability to do so,” Cabraal said before of Tuesday’s parliamentary debate.

Sri Lanka’s foreign reserves plummeted to $2.8 billion at the end of July, according to official figures. During the rest of the year, it must repay nearly $2.0 billion to satisfy its foreign debt.

Former central bank deputy governor W.A. Wijewardena told AFP that unless a friendly country steps in, Colombo will be obliged to seek a bailout.

“Sri Lanka would inevitably have to go to the IMF,” Wijewardena stated.

“At the moment, the country does not have enough foreign exchange to maintain its import program unless China or India assist.”

Sri Lanka’s credit rating has been cut by international rating agencies, prompting fears that the country could fail shortly.