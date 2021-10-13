Squid Game Craze Hits China with Illegal Streams and a Merch Bonanza.

Although it is not available in China, Netflix’s global sensation Squid Game has amassed a large following there, with fans circumventing severe internet restrictions to watch the show and purchase memorabilia such as the show’s unusual clothes.

The dystopian South Korean thriller has become the most popular Netflix series launch ever, according to the streaming giant, but due of its brutally violent nature, it is unlikely to pass China’s censors.

Customers gathered outside an eatery selling dalgona — the crunchy sugar candy featured in one episode — to take selfies at its Squid Game-themed sign on Tuesday, indicating that it is already a hit in cities like Shanghai.

“When I first started watching, people were sharing jokes about the show in group chats,” a customer called Li told AFP.

“It’s a bit fast-paced, so it’s rather thrilling,” the video producer said of the show.

Following their purchase of the candy, Li and his friend filmed their effort at a show challenge in which contestants attempt to carve shapes out of the food without cracking it.

Squid Game tells the story of a group of society’s most marginalized and indebted people who are compelled to compete in a series of children’s games until all but one of them is dead. The “winner” will be awarded $38 million.

As the program grew in popularity throughout the world, China’s nimble producers hurried to meet demand, with things like the bright pink uniforms and creepy masks worn by faceless guards turning up on Taobao, China’s massive online shopping platform.

Peng Xiuyang, a vendor, told AFP that demand for Squid Game products had boosted his sales by approximately 30%.

When a customer asked if he offered the masks — a plain black full-faced covering printed with squares, triangles, or circles — he had never heard of the program.

However, sellers like him, as well as plastics producers in Yiwu’s eastern region, are rushing to meet demand from both domestic and international clients.

“Those who have seen the series and want to follow the trend,” he continued.

With Halloween approaching, his spine-chilling masks have become his most popular item.

The show’s lack of official availability hasn’t stopped Chinese viewers from discovering alternative ways to watch it, such as unofficial streaming sites or file-sharing.

The problem of piracy is so severe that South Korea's ambassador to China, Jang Ha-sung, recently told a parliamentary audit that he had approached Chinese officials for assistance.