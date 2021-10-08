Squid Game Card Triggers Call Deluge with the Wrong Number.

Netflix has modified a phone number that appears in its global blockbuster series “Squid Game” after receiving a flood of calls from South Koreans who used it or similar combinations, some requesting to participate in the show’s life-or-death games.

Since its debut last month, the South Korean-produced series has led Netflix’s popularity ratings in more than 80 countries, putting it on track to become the service’s most-watched series ever.

Hundreds of cash-strapped people fight in a succession of children’s games for a final prize of 45.6 billion won ($38 million), with the losers slain, in the nine-episode drama, which incorporates unflinching violence and addresses rising economic disparity.

To participate, they must dial a number written on a business card with symbols. Adding 010 — the customary prefix for South Korean mobile phones — to the eight digits on the card yielded a legitimate phone number, whereas film and television producers usually employ false numbers in such situations.

It belonged to a South Korean who informed the Money Today publication that they had been receiving “nonstop” calls and text messages.

“Since Squid Game was launched, I’ve been receiving calls and text messages nonstop, which is affecting my daily life,” the person, who did not want to be identified, said.

Other South Koreans with identical phone numbers have reportedly reported receiving hoax calls.

Before hanging up, some callers indicated they “wanted to join Squid Game” in the dead of night.

With the amount of complaints increasing, Netflix said on Wednesday that the phone number would be removed.

Netflix said in a statement that it was “trying to remedy this situation,” which included “editing scenes revealing the phone number when required.”

The eight-digit number from the first two episodes had been replaced with a six-digit version by Thursday.

“The number you have dialed is not available,” an automated message said when I called.