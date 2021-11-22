Spotify pays homage to Adele by removing ‘Shuffle’ as the default album song.

The sequence of songs on an album is a source of great anxiety for many musicians, including story-telling superstar Adele, because it influences how a narrative is presented, how listeners react, and ultimately how many albums are sold.

This is one of the main reasons why Spotify consumers see “play” as the album default option. Songs will be played in the order they appear on an album on Sunday on the world’s largest audio streaming service, though users may still choose the “shuffle” option.

Adele, whose highly anticipated new album “30” debuted at the top of the charts within hours of its release on Friday, is one of the artists that advocated for the “play” option, and Spotify particularly thanked her when announcing the move.

“We are delighted to report that, as Adele indicated, we have began rolling out a new Premium feature that has been long desired by both fans and artists to make play the default button on all albums,” a spokesman for the Swedish firm said.

“Those who want to shuffle an album can do so in the Now Playing View by selecting the shuffle option.”

Adele expressed her gratitude on Twitter.

“We don’t put so much effort and attention into our track listing for no reason,” she explained. “Our work tells a narrative, and those stories should be heard as they were meant. Thank you, Spotify, for taking the time to listen.” The Grammy Award-winning English singer/songwriter, who was named Billboard Artist of the Year in 2016, is known for songs that mix genuine, intensely personal emotion with outstanding musicality.

Adele sings about her divorce and the remorse, depression, and self-doubt that followed on her album “30,” her voice occasionally breaking, a story she wanted people to hear as she had written it.

“When you listen to an album, there is always a story to be told,” Andrew McCluskey, a song curator for the musicto platform, wrote online.

“You can create an aural and emotional journey with proper song placement, even if the lyrics don’t make sense.”