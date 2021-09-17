Spoons Have Been Adopted As A New Symbol Of Palestinian ‘Freedom.’

After detainees were alleged to have used the utensil to carry off one of Israel’s most dramatic jailbreaks, the modest spoon has taken its position among traditional flags and banners as a Palestinian resistance emblem.

On September 6, photographs of a tunnel at the foot of a sink and a hole built outside were circulated on social media after six Palestinian militants escaped from the high-security Gilboa jail through a tunnel.

The hashtag “miracle spoon” proposed a possible explanation for the Hollywood-style achievement.

But it was unclear at first if the utensil was actually involved or if its part was made up.

Then, on Wednesday, a lawyer for one of the fugitives who has since been apprehended told AFP that his client, Mahmud Abdullah Ardah, said he dug the tunnel from his cell using spoons, plates, and even the handle of a kettle.

According to his lawyer, Roslan Mahajana, he began clawing his way out of the northern Israeli institution in December.

Ardah was one of four fugitives subsequently apprehended as the army launched a huge manhunt in the occupied West Bank.

All six were charged with plotting or committing acts of terrorism against Israelis.

Following the exceedingly uncommon escape, two individuals are still on the loose. Israel has launched an investigation into the failures that led to the humiliating episode, which Palestinians regard as a “win.”

On the Arabi 21 website, writer Sari Orabi wrote, “With resolve, vigilance… and cunning, and with a spoon, it was possible to excavate a tunnel through which the Palestinians escaped and the enemy was imprisoned.”

The escape, according to Palestinian cartoonist Mohammed Sabaaneh, has served up “dark humour” and exposed Israel’s security system to mockery.

He’s drawn the utensil multiple times, including one titled “The Tunnel of Freedom.”

Outside of the Palestinian territories, where spoons have been carried in demonstrations in support of Israeli detainees, the subject has sparked admiration.

Maitham Abdal, a Kuwaiti artist, sculpted a large hand holding a spoon, which he refers to as the “spoon of freedom.”

Raed al-Qatnani, an Amman-based graphic designer, used a spoon to symbolically depict six figures crossing a bridge to freedom.

It also reminds him of the numerous hunger strikes by Palestinian detainees to protest their detention.

The escape brought back memories for Ghassan Mahdawi in Tulkarem, a West Bank city occupied by Israel since 1967. In 1996, he and another prisoner escaped from an Israeli prison using a. Brief News from Washington Newsday.