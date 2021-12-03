Spectators may be barred from the Beijing Olympic venue due to the presence of Covid, according to state media.

Spectators attending a major stadium for the Beijing Olympics must be vaccinated, but official media reports that if the coronavirus worsens in China, supporters may be prohibited from entering the arena entirely.

Unlike the pandemic-affected Tokyo Olympics, which were held last summer in virtually empty venues, the Winter Games organizers have promised to admit spectators, though only Chinese citizens.

There has been no official declaration about how full venues will be, but the rules at the 18,000-capacity National Indoor Stadium, where ice hockey will be played, hint at what the Games may bring.

The Global Times said that spectators at the arena will be required to be vaccinated and have a negative Covid test, citing a venue management.

Some 6,000 seats have been set aside for the public, but depending on “the epidemic situation in Beijing and countrywide at the time of the performance,” stadium operations official Lei Ming told the state newspaper, some or possibly all of them may be closed off.

Even as the rest of the globe tries to figure out how to live with the virus, China, where the coronavirus was originally discovered in late 2019, has maintained rigorous disease restrictions.

With the Olympics just over 60 days away, China shows no signs of backing down from its zero-Covid policy, which requires competitors to stay in a “closed loop” for the length of the Games and undergo daily testing.

According to Lei, service people will be able to enter the bubble “days before” the Games begin and will not be allowed to leave until after the Winter Paralympics in March.

People inside and outside the closed loop will not be allowed to interact.

The Winter Olympics will be held from February 4 to February 20, and the Winter Paralympics will be held from March 4 to March 13.