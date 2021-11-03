Spanish islanders are forced to cancel flights and school classes due to ash from an erupting volcano.

The Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma has been spewing lava for six weeks, resulting in a significant fall of ash on Wednesday, prompting flights and school classes to be canceled on the Spanish island.

The Canary Islands government’s emergency services issued a statement late Tuesday warning residents living near the volcano to stay indoors since the local air quality is “very poor” due to high amounts of tiny particles in the air.

According to Spain’s national airport authority, all flights to and from La Palma have been canceled because of the deteriorating ash.

The Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on September 19, forcing over 7,000 residents to flee their homes due to the threat of lava.

Despite the fact that the majority of the island’s 85,000 population have been unharmed by the eruption, magnitude 5 earthquakes have many people worried about what’s to come.

Two dogs were recently caught by lava and were unable to reach food or water. A drone firm attempted to save them but was unable to do so due to their inability to relocate the animals.

The eruption might last up to three months, according to the Associated Press.