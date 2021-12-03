Spain’s Rescuers Reach Out To Migrants in Peril at Sea.

The picture was horrifying when Spanish rescuers arrived at the boat drifting off the Canary Islands after days at sea: they discovered seven bodies and scores of survivors, three of whom would later die.

The boat had set sail from Dakhla, Western Sahara, with 62 North Africans on board, but the journey to the islands claimed the lives of ten people.

Such situations are routine for Salvamento Maritimo lifeboat teams patrolling one of the most dangerous migrant routes to Europe, as a rising number of people depart the African coast in small wooden boats in the aim of reaching the Spanish archipelago off Morocco’s northern border.

“The weather has been really poor for the past ten days, so any boat that has set sail is undoubtedly in danger,” says Manuel Capa of Salvamento, Spain’s civilian coastguard service.

,, “The cook doesn’t generally come on deck on the boat, but we were so overwhelmed that we had no choice. We were simply fatigued from taking them out; individuals were dead, and we simply lacked the stamina to do it “According to AFP, he said.

“At times like that, you get a surge of adrenaline and you do what you have to do,” he added, breaking down in tears. “But then there are moments when you think back to the trauma and suffering of these people… and it’s hard to explain.”

“The issue is that migration policies are causing these kind of journeys and tragedies.”

According to government statistics, 70 boats arrived in the Canary Islands last month, carrying 3,038 migrants.

More frontline workers, including medics and translators, converge on Gran Canaria’s Arguineguin port two nights later as the Guardamar Polimnia unloads dozens more shattered survivors draped in red blankets, who are given face masks as they stumble off the boat, their legs barely functioning after nine days at sea.

Two people died this time, and their remains were taken away in white plastic shrouds.

“It’s a really difficult passage, one of the most dangerous of the migratory routes,” Paula Atochero, a nurse who has worked at Arguineguin’s triage for the past year, explains.

"The majority of patients that come are suffering from acute hypothermia, which can cause essential organs to stop working. In some situations, severe dehydration occurs because, without food or water, they begin to consume saltwater, which contains a high concentration of salts." Others have "patera foot," which is a muscle inflammation that prevents blood flow, or compartment syndrome, which can lead to death.