Spain’s Ex-King is still haunted by legal woes a year after his exile.

A year after going into self-imposed exile in the face of rising allegations about his finances, Spain’s former King Juan Carlos is still shrouded in suspicion, complicating his return home.

On August 3, 2020, he declared that he was leaving the country to keep his personal troubles from jeopardizing his son King Felipe VI’s reign and tarnishing the monarchy.

However, his new residence in the United Arab Emirates, where some of his business dealings sparked the controversies that tarnished his reputation in the first place, raised Spaniards’ eyebrows even more.

According to Jose Apezarena, author of numerous books about Felipe, Juan Carlos has told his son that he wants to return to Spain, “but he won’t come back without the agreement” of the royal household.

According to Apezarena, the royals’ attitude is that “he should not return until his legal difficulties are resolved.”

Three different investigations into the 83-year-old former king’s financial activities are underway, including one into a high-speed train contract handed to a Spanish company in Saudi Arabia.

Prosecutors in Spain and Switzerland are investigating allegations that he received payments in exchange for enabling the transaction.

The accusations revolve around a $100 million (85 million euros) transfer made in 2008 by Saudi Arabia’s late King Abdullah into a Swiss bank account to which Juan Carlos had access.

The other two investigations are into the suspected existence of a trust fund related to Juan Carlos in Jersey, as well as the unauthorized use of credit cards linked to accounts not registered in his name, which might be a money-laundering offense.

During their reign, Spanish kings enjoy immunity, but Juan Carlos abdicated in 2014 due to a series of health issues and embarrassing discoveries about his personal life, making him open to prosecution.

Despite the fact that he has not been charged with any crime, the investigations have tarnished his reputation as a leader of Spain’s democratic transition following General Francisco Franco’s dictatorship.

Opinions were divided outside the Royal Palace in central Madrid.

Pura Fernandez, 46, a bank employee, said, “He is being condemned without any evidence; he should be entitled to come home if that is what he wants.”

Angel Galan, a 27-year-old delivery rider, was less sympathetic.

“He may have done some amazing things for Spain, but I am not sad that he is gone if he committed irregularities,” he remarked.

Juan Carlos has settled tax debts with Spanish authorities twice while in exile, totaling more than.