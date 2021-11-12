Spain pounces on Sweden’s shock, while Ireland holds Portugal hostage.

Spain took a crucial stride towards qualifying for next year’s World Cup in Qatar with a 1-0 win in Greece, which along with Sweden’s stunning 2-0 loss to Georgia on Thursday, put Luis Enrique’s side in pole position.

La Roja won all three points in Athens thanks to Pablo Sarabia’s penalty, moving a point ahead of Sweden ahead of their winner-take-all match in Seville on Sunday.

“Of course, I believe we will qualify for the World Cup on Sunday,” Spain coach Luis Enrique said. “But I already thought so when we were second in the group.”

“We’re up against a good team that, in principle, will have to attack us more now.”

Despite having Zlatan Ibrahimovic and emerging star Alexander Isak up front, the Swedes were embarrassed by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s two second-half goals in Tblisi.

After a late red card for Pepe, Cristiano Ronaldo was unable to inspire a lackluster Portugal, who were forced to settle for a 0-0 draw against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin.

For the visitors, Ronaldo came close to opening the deadlock twice, heading inches wide and then missing the target with a curling effort from the edge of the box.

Eight minutes from time, Pepe was issued his 14th red card of the season for elbowing Callum Robinson.

Ireland squandered their chances of qualifying by losing to Luxembourg and drawing with Azerbaijan at home earlier in the group.

In stoppage time, though, Stephen Kenny’s side were denied a stunning victory when Matt Doherty’s shot was ruled out for a foul on Portuguese goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

“We scored a real goal that was disallowed,” Kenny remarked, as he awaits word on whether or not his contract will be renewed at the end of a disastrous season.

Portugal is tied for first place in Group A with Serbia, who they meet in their final game of the section this weekend in Lisbon.

Croatia will meet Russia in a qualifying shootout on Sunday after both teams won convincingly.

The 2018 World Cup finalists trounced Malta 7-1, with Luka Modric among the goal scorers.

Russia defeated Cyprus 6-0 to preserve a two-point lead in Group H ahead of their trip to Split. Aleksandr Erokhin scored twice.

Germany had already qualified a long time before, but showed no mercy in hammering the ten men of.