Spain is looking for Catalan separatist leader Puigdemont.

Carles Puigdemont, a virtual unknown when he was initially elected to represent Catalonia in 2016, became the face of the region’s independence movement when he launched a referendum on secession from Spain the following year.

Since the 2017 election, the 58-year-old former journalist has been living in exile in Belgium, charged of sedition by Spain.

On Thursday, he was detained upon arriving on the Italian island of Sardinia, and he is scheduled to appear in court on Friday for a hearing that might result in his extradition to Spain after four years as a fugitive.

Puigdemont was born in Amer, a small hilly village in Catalonia with a population of 2,200 people, the second of eight siblings, and revealed himself to be an ardent separatist from an early age.

He never concealed his separatist aspirations, even when he joined the conservative CDC party in 1980, when the party’s goal was to seek greater autonomy for Catalonia rather than a complete rupture with Spain.

“Many individuals in Catalonia turned separatists as a reaction to Madrid’s policies. In 2019, Antoni Puigverd, a poet and journalist who knew Puigdemont, said, “Not him, he always had these convictions.”

Puigdemont was the mayor of Girona, a separatist bastion, from 2011 to 2016, and worked for the region’s nationalist daily newspaper El Punt for 17 years.

Puigdemont, a father of two, was elected president of Catalonia in 2016 with a mandate to lead the country to independence.

He rose to prominence outside of self-rule circles in October 2017 when his executive held an illegal referendum on self-determination, marred by police brutality, and was followed by a brief declaration of independence.

Madrid fired Puigdemont and his administration, dissolved the regional parliament, called snap local elections, and established direct power over the semi-autonomous, prosperous northeastern province.

The result of the vote was ruled illegal by the central government, forcing Puigdemont to flee to Belgium, where he has remained ever since to avoid punishment.

While in exile, he declared, “To all those who wished to insult us, to quiet us, I tell to them, we will defend ourselves.”

Activists and Catalan “ministers” allied to Puigdemont were arrested and condemned to prison for sedition in 2019. The administration of current Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez pardoned nine people in June.

Despite being referred to as a "fugitive" or "coward" by his critics, Puigdemont has remained active in politics with his party.