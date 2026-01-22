Spain in Shock After Two Deadly Train Crashes in Three Days

Spain’s railway system has been shaken to its core following two catastrophic train crashes in just three days, resulting in dozens of deaths and raising critical concerns about safety and infrastructure. The first tragedy, the deadliest rail disaster in Spain in over a decade, occurred on January 18, 2026, near Adamuz in southern Spain. The second incident struck on January 20, when a commuter train derailed near Barcelona, causing more casualties and adding to the growing crisis.

Multiple Deaths, Inquiries Begin

The January 18 high-speed collision unfolded around 7:45 p.m. when an Iryo train traveling from Málaga to Madrid derailed on a straight section of track, crashing into an oncoming Renfe train. The impact was devastating: the Iryo train’s last three carriages veered onto the opposite track and collided with the Renfe train, knocking two of its carriages off the track and sending them tumbling down a steep embankment. At least 43 people lost their lives, marking Spain’s deadliest rail accident since 2013. Another 123 were injured, 37 of whom remained hospitalized, with nine in intensive care.

In the aftermath, survivors recalled the chaotic and terrifying moments before the crash, with some passengers breaking windows to escape. “It’s really, really shocking and overwhelming to be alive when everyone else is not,” said Lucas Merayo, a survivor of the crash. Rescue teams faced grueling conditions as they combed through twisted wreckage to recover victims, a task that was so dangerous it required heavy machinery. “The problem is that the carriages are twisted, so the metal is twisted with the people inside,” explained Francisco Carmona, the head of firefighters in Córdoba.

Two days later, on January 20, another fatal crash occurred near Gelida, about 37 kilometers from Barcelona. A commuter train crashed into a collapsed retaining wall, killing one person and injuring at least 37 others. The conductor in training was among the fatalities. The crash forced the suspension of commuter rail services, causing widespread disruption and traffic jams. The collapse of the retaining wall was linked to heavy rainfall that had plagued northeastern Spain that week.

Investigation and Public Outcry

The timing of these incidents, coming so close together, has sparked widespread concern about Spain’s rail infrastructure. Transport Minister Óscar Puente described the first crash as “extremely strange,” as both trains were well below the speed limit and the track had been recently renovated. Investigators are now focusing on a broken 30-centimeter section of track found at the scene, trying to determine if it caused the derailment or was a result of it. While sabotage has been ruled out, some experts are exploring the possibility of a welding failure.

Renfe’s president, Álvaro Fernández Heredia, emphasized that the train’s safety systems should have corrected any mistake, and that the Iryo train, which was only two years old, had passed a safety check just days before the crash. The Spanish Union of Railway Drivers had previously raised alarms about the state of the country’s rail infrastructure, citing issues like potholes, overhead power line imbalances, and frequent breakdowns. Their concerns have now become a rallying cry, with the union calling for a general strike to demand better safety standards.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez offered his condolences to the victims’ families, and many Spaniards are now calling for urgent reforms. The tragedies have left a deep scar in the nation’s confidence in its rail system, which is known for being the largest high-speed network in Europe, spanning over 3,900 kilometers. While Spain’s high-speed lines have seen few deadly accidents since the network’s inception in 1992, commuter rail services, particularly in Catalonia, have long been plagued by reliability problems.

As investigations continue, the hope is that these horrific events will lead to a re-evaluation of Spain’s rail safety culture and infrastructure. For now, the nation mourns its dead and searches for answers to prevent future tragedies.