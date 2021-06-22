Spain has released nine Catalan separatists from prison, all of whom have been barred from holding public office.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced on Wednesday that nine Catalan separatists would be pardoned by Spain’s Cabinet after serving part of their sentences, despite the fact that they are all still unable to hold public office.

During a nationally televised address, Sánchez said, “The administration has taken the choice because it is the right option for Catalonia and the best one for Spain.” “We hope to usher in a new era of discourse and to forge new connections.”

Former Catalan vice president Oriol Junqueras was arrested in 2019 and sentenced to 13 years in jail for sedition and misappropriation of public funds. After spending three and a half years of his sentence, he will be released with eight others.

Former members of the Catalan government’s Cabinet, the former Speaker of the Catalan Parliament, and leaders of separatist civil society groups are among those who have been released. The longest term was given to Junqueras, with the others receiving sentences ranging from nine to twelve years.

It’s unclear when they’ll be released, but it’ll probably be in the following days or hours.

The pardons could be rescinded if the recipients try to lead another breakaway attempt or conduct a significant crime, according to the authorities.

“These pardons are not contingent on their receivers abandoning their beliefs, and we do not expect them to,” Sánchez stated. “However, these people were never imprisoned for their beliefs; rather, they were imprisoned for violating the laws of our democracy.”

While Junqueras recently stated that he will devote his efforts to securing a Madrid-approved independence referendum, none of Catalonia’s key separatist parties have changed their minds about carving out a new state.

The pardons have been opposed by Spain’s right wing, as well as many on the left, and have become a risky political gamble for Socialist leader Pedro Sánchez.

But his minority left-wing coalition needs the Catalan legislators’ support to pass new budgets and significant laws. And the prime minister has insisted that a hardline approach and inaction by previous conservative administrations have not solved the deepening conflict.

Europe's leading human rights body, the Council of Europe, backed the pardons in a resolution passed by its.