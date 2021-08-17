Spain commemorates the four-year anniversary of the deadly Catalan attacks.

On Tuesday, Barcelona held a low-key memorial in honor of the 16 people who perished four years ago in assaults in the Spanish city and a nearby resort.

Hundreds of people observed a minute of silence on the tree-lined Las Ramblas avenue on August 17, 2017, where a van plowed down pedestrians leaving a trail of death. They wore face masks and maintained social distance due of the epidemic.

White carnations were placed in front of a memorial plaque marking the area where the van came to a halt by relatives of the victims.

Pere Aragones, the president of Catalonia’s regional government, and Ada Colau, the mayor of Barcelona, were among those in attendance.

“It’s still difficult four years after my son died. Every year, I believe it becomes more difficult,” Javier Martinez, the father of a three-year-old who died in the attack, told reporters.

The attacks, which left 140 people injured, were carried out by a cell made up largely of Moroccan-born young people who grew up in Catalonia. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for them.

After killing the driver, a 22-year-old drove the van along Las Ramblas at high speeds before fleeing in a car he stole. Four days later, he was shot and killed by police.

Five of his companions drove into more pedestrians and stabbed a lady, who died of her injuries in Cambrils, a beach resort 100 kilometers (60 miles) to the south, some hours after the massacre. Police shot and killed all five of them.

In May, a Spanish court found three individuals guilty of helping the attackers and sentenced them to prison terms ranging from eight to 53 years.