Spain claims 14 people have been rescued at sea, reversing an earlier report of deaths.

On Monday, fourteen people were rescued in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of the Balearic Islands, according to Spanish police, who corrected a previous report that indicated 11 people had died.

Authorities added in an evening statement that “a total of 14 persons have been found off the coast of Cabrera, all of whom are alive.”

Rescuers were still looking for three persons who might have been on board the “makeshift boat,” which is common among migrants attempting to cross the Mediterranean.

According to Spanish authorities, several of the boat’s occupants said there were 17 persons on board and that some had thrown themselves into the water.

“Eleven people have arrived,” said Marga Morcillo of the Red Cross, adding that three of them were brought to the hospital with “serious burns, dehydration, and injuries.”

“They told us they had been at sea for 12 days and that there were 17 of them, and we have no further information at this time,” she said.

Three people were saved from the water and flown away by helicopter, nine more were located on board the boat, and two were rescued by the passengers of a pleasure boat who had called for help.

“At this time, no bodies have been discovered,” the authorities said in a statement.

When contacted by AFP, Spanish police said the earlier death toll was due to “confusion” and “communication issues.”

The sailboat discovered “approximately 17 dead” around 14:00 GMT “west of Cabrera Island,” according to local officials. Later, they reported three individuals had been rescued and 11 dead had been discovered.