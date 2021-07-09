Spain braces for record-breaking heat, with parts of the country expected to be the hottest on the planet.

Spain is likely to be hit by a wave of record-breaking heat, with forecasts predicting that portions of the country will be the warmest on the planet.

“It will be the hottest weekend that we have had so far this summer,” Rubén del Campo, the spokesperson for Spain’s national meteorological office AEMET, stated during a recent press conference, according to the Spanish newspaper El Pais.

It’ll be a quick episode, but it’ll be intense.”

Temperatures in the Guadalquivir valley and the southwest of the southern plateau might reach 40 degrees Celsius, or roughly 104 degrees Fahrenheit, according to AEMET. Temperatures in the north of Spain are anticipated to reach 35 degrees Celsius.

“This weekend’s highlight is a heat wave that begins today, Friday, and continues through Sunday. “Slightly cloudy or clear sky will predominate, save for some overcast intervals in the extreme north, the surrounds of the Strait, and the north of the Canary Islands,” according to the blog post.

“It’s going to be a tremendous heat,” del Campo said during the news conference. These are severe temperatures that are rarely achieved even in the Guadalquivir valley, which is already very hot.”

Temperatures are forecast to be five to ten degrees Celsius above average across Spain, according to El Pais.

“It will be highly anomalous,” said Jess González Alemán, an AEMET researcher and meteorologist.

“Large swaths of the peninsula will be exposed to one of the planet’s hottest zones. According to El Pais, it will be an expansion of the traditional summer ‘hot belt,’ which generally stretches from Algeria to India.

AEMET has issued orange advisories for the areas of Tajo, Guadiana, and Guadalquivir due to the forecast heat. The orange notice is the second-highest level given by AEMET, but El Pais said that if the high temperatures continue, the signal might be escalated to red.

According to El Pais, Córdoba had record-breaking temperatures in July 2017, with temperatures reaching 46.9 degrees Celsius, or roughly 116 degrees Fahrenheit.

While Spain is set to be hit by a wave of excessive heat this weekend, temperatures are projected to drop by Tuesday, according to a recent blog post from AEMET.

